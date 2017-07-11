Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi’s 11th death anniversary observed

LAHORE:The death anniversary of renowned poet Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi was observed yesterday. The legendary poet wrote 50 books on topics such as poetry, fiction, criticism, journalism and art and was a major figure in contemporary Urdu literature. His poetry was notable by its humanism and his Urdu afsana (short story) work is considered by some second only to Prem Chand in its depiction of rural culture. His literary work has been appreciated and admired by poets and critics across the globe. He was editor and publisher of the literary magazine Funoon for almost half a century. He was awarded the Pride of Performance in 1968 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1980 for his literary work. In 1948, he was selected secretary general of the Anjuman-e-Taraqqi Pasand Musannifeen (Progressive Writers Movement) for Punjab. In 1949, he was elected secretary-general of the Organisation for Pakistan. In 1974, he was appointed secretary-general of Majlis-Taraqqi-e-Adab, a literary body established by the government of West Pakistan in 1958. –Staff Reporter

SNGPL cuts off 134 connections

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limister, in continuity of the strict policy against defaulters, has disconnected gas connections of 134 defaulted industrial and commercial consumers. According to a spokesman, SNGPL Managing Director Amjad Latif had ordered to cut off connections of the defaulting consumers. SNGPL staff disconnected the gas connections of consumers having cummulative gas bills default of Rs3.8 million, after serving disconnection notices to them for early settlement of outstanding arrears. –Staff Reporter

World Population Day

LAHORE: Like other parts of the globe, the Punjab Population Welfare Department will observe World Population Day today. According to a spokesman, walks, seminars and debate competitions to mark the day will be held in different cities. Banners and posters have also been installed at important places. –APP

Five held in combing operation

LAHORE: Police apprehended five suspects during combing operation in various localities of Kahna area in Lahore on Sunday night. Officials said biometric devise was used for the identification of residents in these localities and five suspects were taken into custody who failed to produce any identity document. The combing operation was carried out on intelligence report that suspects were present in that area. The detained persons were later shifted to police station for further investigation. –INP

Profiteers arrested, fined

LAHORE: The city district administration, continuing its drive against overcharging, conducted raids on more than 1,000 shops across the provincial capital on Monday. As many as 58 shopkeepers were got arrested out of which 34 were sent to prison for three days after summary trial on the spot. Price Control Magistrates also lodged 55 FIRs against the violators of Price Act in various police stations. The district administration also challaned 35 shopkeepers besides imposing Rs33,500 fine. DC Sumair Ahmed Syed issued directions to the price control officials to continue crackdown against the hoarders and profiteers. –APP