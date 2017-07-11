LAHORE - The Lahore Transport Company has signed an MoU with Narowal district council to develop the urban transport system in the area.

Narowal district council chairman Ahmad Iqbal and LTC chairman Mehar Ishtiaq signed the memorandum here on Monday. The LTC will impart technical assistance to the district council Narowal for developing urban routes, financial model to ply buses, planning to conduct survey for ascertaining the ridership and required number of buses to meet the transport needs on various routes that will bring significant improvement in transforming the existing transport culture in the district, according to an LTC statement.

Mehr Ishtiaq said that this initiative will set the benchmark for the urban transport system in Narowal district. He said he was thankful for the district council chairman for taking this wonderful step to provide modernised transport facilities in which every segment of society will get benefit and sigh of relief.



OUR STAFF REPORTER