LAHORE - The PML-N leaders in the city, maintained silence on the JIT report as they were believably, focused on the federal capital where the party’s top brass was perusing the report and taking decision.

Lahore, the political hub of the PML-N, has elected members on 13 National Assembly and 27 Punjab Assembly seats from the ruling N-League as such opinion on any political activity and development inevitably come through city leadership. Not that but party leaders from other parts of the Punjab, particularly Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, ministers and spokesperson etc. do share their views on anything which is related to the party or its leadership. However, last day when such a bombshell report saw the sun and which instantly created flurry not only all over the country but around the world, particularly where Pakistani dwell in bulk, the city leaders surprisingly remained quiet.

It was in the air in the media circles of the city that the central leadership had refrained the PML-N leaders from speaking on the JIT report and wait for the next order. However, a party source said, it was not the case and the city leaders of the party checked themselves from commenting on the JIT report without fully knowing what it stated while they also waited the decision and the line of action that top leaders took in Islamabad so that they could also speak accordingly.

Some city-based MNAs of the party were reportedly in the federal capital where they joined the main leadership in the discussion over the JIT report.

The central leadership of the party has rejected the JIT report and has decided to the move the court of law against different parts which are related to Prime Minister Sharif and the reservations the party had originally expressed on the Joint Investigation Team. Therefore, it sounds that in the time to come they would come into field to defend the party on the points that will be led to the court of law against the JIT.

Drive against encroachments along Ravi

APP

LAHORE

The District administration and Irrigation Department continued operation against encroachments and illegally constructed structures alongside the River Ravi near Shahdara More in regard with flood arrangements in monsoon season.

Teams of Ravi Town, Irrigation, Police and district administration led by Assistant Commissioner City Abdullah Khurram Niazi participated in encroachment removal operation on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner office spokesman, district administration following previous years strategy, took preventive measures in Monsoon season and made flood related arrangements with the coordination of other allied concerned departments.

Police personal were also deployed to avoid any untoward incident. Several shops and houses were also demolished. Deputy Commissioner

Sumair Ahmed Syed said that District Administration would continue its operation until complete removal of encroachment from river Ravi bed.

SAJID ZIA