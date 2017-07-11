LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority’s governing body has approved payment of risk allowance amounting to Rs10,000 per month to Wasa employees in view of hazardous nature of job being performed by them.

The meeting held on Monday with adviser to chief minister Kh Ahmad Hassan in the chair.

The LDA director general directed for arranging health insurance facility from private insurance companies for the sewers who discharge their duties by actually working in drains and manholes. The governing body further decided for regularisation of 211 over-aged work charged employees working in the Water and Sanitation Agency.