LAHORE - The governing body of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has approved PC-I worth Rs33 billion for development work at the new housing scheme, LDA City.

This amount will be spent on construction of roads, water supply and sewerage systems, electrification and other infrastructure in the phase-I of the scheme. Spread on an area of 31,000 kanals, Phase-I of the scheme will consist of five sectors.

The Lahore Development Authority has completed the process for prequalification of contractors and engineering firms for undertaking this development work.

The notification of prequalified firms will be issued very soon.



OUR STAFF REPORTER