LAHORE - The governing body of the Lahore Development Authority approved the annual budget of the LDA and its subordinate agencies, WASA and TEPA, for the fiscal year 2017-18 here on Monday.

Total resources of LDA, Wasa and Tepa have been estimated at Rs57.96 billion out of which Rs37.55 billion have been earmarked for development work.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, adviser to the chief minister and member of the governing body of the LDA, chaired the budget meeting. Total resources of LDA (Urban Development Wing) during the fiscal year 2017-18 have been estimated at Rs38.6 billion. This amount will also include development expenditure of Rs28.58 billion.

This development expenditure includes Rs13.51 billion through LDA’s own sources, Rs14.64 billion to be provided by the Punjab government for various development projects under the Annual Development Programme and deposit works and Rs540 million through LDA’s own sources for development schemes in three districts – Sheikupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur.

An amount of Rs4.49 billion has been allocated through LDA’s own sources for development works at LDA housing schemes.

A sum of Rs1.40 billion has been allocated for construction of different buildings, including Rs800 million, for construction of a new LDA office building in Johar Town.

A total of Rs6.08 billion has been allocated for new projects in the provincial metropolis. An amount of Rs2 billion has been reserved for construction of Twin Towers Project on Jail Road and Rs100 million for construction of an underpass at Shahkam Chowk on Defence Road. The LDA will execute another tower at Jail Road at a cost of Rs1.70 billion, while development of a park, shopping centre and food court in Johar Town will cost Rs1 billion.

The Lahore Development Authority will also execute different projects under the Annual Development Programme of the Punjab government and other deposit works amounting to Rs14.63 billion. A sum of Rs10 billion has been allocated for civil works, allied works and shifting of services for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is expecting total receipts of Rs14.93 billion in the financial year 2017-18, while the estimated expenditure is Rs15 billion, including Rs5.22 billion for development schemes.

