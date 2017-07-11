LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that certain political elements are conspiring to create chaos in the country.

Negative politics of these elements was rejected by people in the past and they would be frustrated this time too, the chief minister said while talking to PML-N leaders Ali Gillani and Hanif Abbasi, who called on him here yesterday. He said that anti-people policies of the sit-ins group had been fully exposed before the nation and the opponents of public welfare had been defeated at every front. He said there was no room for negative politics or chaos in the country, as people wanted solution to their problems.

The chief minister said that people would hold the elements obstructing development and prosperity accountable. He said the PML-N government would continue the journey of progress and prosperity. He said that economic policies of the PML-N government had accelerated the development process. The agenda of public welfare had been forwarded as a sacred mission under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the chief minister said while talking to MNA Ali Gillani and Hanif Abbasi. He said that billions of rupees had been saved in different public welfare projects. In the past, he said, national resources were plundered ruthlessly. Contrary to the past, development projects have been completed on time in a transparent manner under the incumbent government, he said. He said that cronies of the past dictator had plundered billions of rupees from the Bank of Punjab. In the tenure of the Pakistan People’s Party, he said, people were fooled in the name of energy projects and the nation was taken hostage by darkness due to their corruption and criminal negligence.

Sharif said another conspiracy was hatched against development and prosperity through sit-ins and lockdowns, which incurred irreparable losses to the national economy. All these elements have left no stone unturned to weaken the country, he said. The faces conspiring against public development and welfare have been fully exposed, he added. Now they are again conspiring against development of the country. He said that those who made hay while the sun of corruption shined should remember their past before delivering any lecture on transparency. “Even our opponents cannot blame us for corruption of a single penny,” he said.

The chief minister said the four-year tenure of the PML-N government speaks volume about transparency, public service and honesty and the opponents should realise that people give votes on the basis of performance.

MESSAGE ON POPULATION DAY

A rapid increase in population deprives people of even basic amenities, the chief minister said in his message on the International Population Day.

“The day purports creation of public awareness against the unchecked population when available resources are scant. It is important to cover the socio-economic problems of the rising population in the world as all efforts of development and prosperity prove fruitless in the absence of basic facilities. It is therefore needed to take effective measures to check the rapid increase in the population so as to maintain good quality of life,” he said. He said that every citizen should play his role to foster the concepts of better health and prosperous life. “We should also take practical steps to raise public awareness about the menace of rapidly growing population,” he added.

The Punjab government has launched population welfare programmes and a hefty amount is being spent on them. The Punjab government is spending millions of rupees on family welfare centres, health clinics and population planning initiatives.

CM WISHES MUNNU BHAI FAST RECOVERY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has prayed for early recovery of Munnu Bhai, renowned columnist and intellectual, and expressed his best wishes for him.

The chief minister said the Punjab government would bear all expenses of his treatment in the hospital. He announced a financial aid worth one million rupees for Munnu Bhai. “It’s our duty to look after Munnu Bhai and his family,” he said.

