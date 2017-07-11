LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday restrained the Sheikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute chairman from deciding policies on an intra court appeal moved by the Punjab government.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the arguments of the government’s lawyer, and observed that the chairman could look after ordinary matters.

The court adjourned the hearing until Sept 11, observing that after the next hearing, the case would be taken on regular basis.

On June 16, a single bench headed by Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan had set aside transfer of administrative control of the institute from federal government to provincial government. The judge also discarded all illegal appointments with the institute.

During previous hearing, the Punjab government argued that the institute/hospital was established under a Trust on Nov 6, 1973. The law officers said that the Trust was meant to establish such hospital or medical colleges in other provinces besides Punjab.

It also argued that the funds were provided by the trust, the SZPMI was yet established as autonomous institute. The then prime minister gave administrative control of the institute to the Punjab government under the proviso to rule 3 read with sub-rule (8) of rule 5 and serial number No1 of schedule 1 of rules of business, 1973, the law officers argued. They requested the court to dismiss the petitions.

The petitioners including All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation and others challenged a 2012 order issued by the cabinet division on the direction of the then prime minister regarding transfer of administrative control of the hospital/institute from the federal government to the provincial government. The government then also approved transfer of all its components, assets, liabilities, staff etc to the provincial government, they said.

They added the federal government established the SZPMI while a board of governors was looking after its administrative control under the resolution on May 29, 1986. In 2012, they said, the government gave administrative control of the hospital to the provincial government from the control of cabinet division through the impugned notification under 18th constitutional amendment.

The petitoners argued that autonomous status, unique and special character of the institute made it different due to which it did not come under the domain of 18th amendment. They also contended that the SZPMI was not established under any Trust.

They requested the court to set aside the administrative control of the institute from federal government to the Punjab government.

PLEA AGAINST FERTILISER

CONTROL ORDER

A fertiliser company has moved the LHC against Fertiliser Control Order for not establishing Fertiliser Control labs in Punjab.

The company said that the agriculture department established Fertiliser Control Order in violation of Quality Control Authority’s established rules. It alleged that the department was implicating fertiliser manufacturers in fake cases.

The company asked the court to set aside the Fertiliser Control Order for bypassing Quality Control Authority and collecting samples illegally from the respondent company.

