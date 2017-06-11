LAHORE - A man killed his wife and her alleged lover ‘in the name of honour’ in Shahdara Town police limits Saturday.

According to the police, Muhammad Aslam confessed to killing her wife for ditching him. He told the police his wife Naghma had an affair with Maratib Ali.

As he entered his house on Saturday afternoon and saw the pair sitting there, he got infuriated. The man pulled out his gun and fired shots at the pair, wounding Naghma and Maratib seriously.

They were rushed to Mayo Hospital where the woman breathed her last while Ali was said to be out of danger. Police registered the case on the complaint of deceased’s father, after collecting forensic evidence and recording statements of eyewitnesses. Police say they are investigating the case. Honour killings continue unabated though the government has inacted serveral laws to address this issue. Human rights champions blame poor prosecution for the surge.