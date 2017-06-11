LAHORE - A committee set up by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has recommended establishing VIP counters at Arazi Service Centres across the province.

The meeting was chaired by provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah who also censured the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) Director General that corruption is widely reported in the Arazi centres.

The committee comprises Law minister as convener while Chief Secretary as co-convener and PLRA DG as secretary. Other members of the committee are ministers for revenue, food and agriculture departments, PLRA Chairman Dr Umar Saif, MPAs Tahir Sindhu, Raja Shauakat Aziz Bhatti, and Dr Mukhtar Bharath, and secretaries for law, food, agriculture and L&DD, besides commissioners and other senior officials.

Sources said that the committee was constituted after the reports surfaced about wide level corruption and very poor service delivery at the centers. Moreover, issue of below merit recruitments in the authority also created worse environment about the newly created authority.

The Punjab land records information management system and PLRA are said to be the feathers in the cap of the present regime who voiced loudly to replace age old patwari system.

The other plan was to purchase vehicles at the divisional level was also discussed and it was proposed that information system be provided at the cycles so that they could approach the petitioners and resolve their problem at doorstep.

The Punjab government time and again claimed that it would roll back the age old Patwari system and replace it with a very fast and smart system of Land Record computerized vision. But when the corruption in recruitment matters was brought to the notice of the Punjab chief minister, he decided and directed the Director General anti corruption establishment to look into the matter and act accordingly.

The CM constituted a committee to review the existing process of authority and to bring efficiency into the system and eradicate chances of corrupt practices that was leading to exploitation of land owners.

The other terms of reference (TORs) of the committee were to deliberate up on various measures which may be taken to both modernise and diversify the existing system. It was also on the agenda to deliberate as to how the role of revenue hierarchy particularly that of patwari and revenue officers may be reduced without compromising on systems efficiency and to suggest ways to induct human resource in the authority through competitive process. It is to be called that the staff recruited in the authority was found fake as merit was not maintained while making the recruitments.

The other item was to deliberate up on the efficiency of existing revenue court system and to propose measures in efficiency.

The committee also discussed as to how decisions taken by the chief minister during authority review meetings may be implemented and its efficiency with regard to the objectives of creation of the authority could be achieved.The committee shall hold bi-weekly meetings and will submit its recommendations to the chief executive within fortnight.