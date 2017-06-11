‘Orphans Day’ today

LAHORE: Various institutions taking care of the orphans have set up a “Pakistan Orphan Care Forum” which has decided to observe 15th of Ramzan, Sunday, as ‘Orphans Day’ across the country. The purpose of this forum is to create awareness among people about the problems of the orphan and how to look after them. The decision to observe 15th of Ramzan as orphans day was first taken by the OIC in December 2013 on the recommendation of Turkey’s social welfare organisation, IHH. At present, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Helping Hand, Muslim Aid, Islamic Relief Pakistan, Human Appeal, Qatar Charity, Red Foundation, Ghazali Education Trust, Tameer Millat Foundation, Edhi Homes, Anjuman Faizul Islam, Siratul Jannat Trust, Khabeeb Foundation, Sweet Homes and Foundation of the Faith are part of the Pakistan Orphan Care Forum. According to a press release of the Al-Khidmat Foundation, any other organisation working for the orphans’ welfare can also join it. –Our Staff Reporter

Former prime minister slams Sharifs

LAHORE: Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has asked why the PML-N was upset over appearance of PM Nawaz Sharif’s sons before Joint Investigation Team in Panama leaks’ case when former premiers could appear before the courts. He expressed these views while talking to the reporters outside National Accountability Court on Saturday. Ashraf said Hussain Nawaz and Hasan Nawaz didn’t fell from the heaven that they could not appear before the JIT for investigation into alleged money laundering by Sharif family. He said there were also references against PM Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif in the NAB. The PPP leader also criticised the foreign policy of the country saying that foreign leaders do not even allowed Pakistan’s PM to make a speech. –Our Staff Reporter

Lawyer’s licence cancelled over fraud

LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council (PBC) Saturday suspended license of a lawyer over charges of defrauding a citizen and restricted him from appearing before the courts. Keith John, a citizen, moved the complaint before the Punjab Bar Council and said that he gave Rs1 million to Gulzar Hussain Sangla advocate for business purpose. But, he alleged, the lawyer started implicating him in different fake cases. A disciplinary committee headed by Malik Sarood took the decision on the complaint of the aggrieved and barred the lawyer from appearing before the courts. –Our Staff Reporter

PMDC committee to monitor new colleges

LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has constituted four member committee for preparing TOR’s for inspection process, evaluation of reports for recognition of new medical and dental colleges. The committee comprising Dr Sania Nishtar, Prof Abdul Bari, Surgeon General Asif Sukhaira and Prof Aijaz Hassan will submit recommendation to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for notification of recognized medical/dental colleges. The decision was taken at 125th council meeting on Saturday, also attended by Minister of State NHSRC Saira Afzal Tarar. The minister discussed the matter of new medical and dental colleges recommended by the Council for notification. –Our Staff Reporter

Dr MA Sufi laid to rest

LAHORE: Pakistan Movement’s gold medallist worker Dr MA Sufi was laid to rest on Saturday after his funeral prayer was offered at the Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan. People from all walks of life attended the funeral that included NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarar, Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique, Liaqat Baloch, Ahmad Awais advocate, Ch Arshad, Absar Abdul Ali, Labour leader Khursheed Ahmad, NPT secretary Shahid Rasheed and others. Quran khwani for the departed soul will be held today. Dr Sufi, a dental surgeon, was an active member of Pakistan movement and Muslim Students Federation. He was also a leader of Muslim League National Guards and body guard of Fatima Jinnah. –Our Staff Reporter

He also wrote columns for Nawa-i-Waqt and others dailies and magazines on Pakistan movement, two-nation theory and other national and international issues.

The NPT board of directors expressed deep sorrow over sad demise of Dr Sufi with his son Ahmer Bilal Sufi. –Our Staff Corresponent