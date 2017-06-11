LAHORE - A judicial magistrate Saturday denied bail to two Omani nationals accused of buying kidneys from the local agents.

Munira Ahmad and Eesa Ali, the Omani nationals, filed the bail petition and pleaded that they were falsely implicated in the case. They said they had nothing to do with the charges of buying of human organs.

A prosecutor opposed their bail petitions and said that they came in Pakistan on visit visa while agents of Dr Fawad and Dr Altamash used to arrange donors for them.

The prosecutor said that if the suspects were granted bail they would flee the country. After hearing both sides, Judicial Magistrate Farooq Azam Sohal denied bail to the suspects.

However, the magistrate sought more arguments from the lawyer of the other seven suspects. The court adjourned further hearing until June 12.

Prof Dr Fawad, Dr Altamash and seven other suspects were arrested on charges of illegal transplantation of kidneys and sale of human organs in and outside the country. The suspects, during investigation, revealed that among the donors were a rickshaw driver Amir and female Roushni who were promised to be paid Rs150,000 each.

Amir decided to sell his kidney to pay back his loan while Roushni could not be able to give her statement due to excessive bleeding, the official said, adding that the FIA arranged a professor from Mayo hospital to look after her.

The FIA officials said among the recipients were two Omani nationals who paid Rs4 million per head to the doctors for transplantation and added that they did not take donors and victims into custody since they were already trapped by the doctors.