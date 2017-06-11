LAHORE - A citizen Saturday moved an application to Punjab Assembly Speaker requesting him to move a reference to Election Commission of Pakistan for disqualification of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Amna Malik, President of Armaan Welfare Foundation, is aggrieved of the statement made by Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif in which he had opposed only the accountability of Sharif family.

The Punjab CM had said “Please don’t gun down a single family in terms of accountability.” “The accountability should be across the board and not of just one family,” Shehbaz had stated. The applicant, through his counsel Azhar Siddique, moved the petition and said that since the inception of the Panama case, PTI and other most of leaders of the PML (N) had been observed bizarre, dangerous and after critical figures especially who were promoting the culture of suffocating the judicial procedure.

“Punjab CM Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif hit the Joint Investigation Team which was working under the supervision and directions of the Supreme Court and also criticised the members of JIT through a speech on June 7, 2017,” she added.

She alleged that the CM objected to “partiality” of the ongoing accountability process and criticised the court and role of JIT. By giving such statement, she held, Shehbaz Sharif violated the oath as well.

Therefore, she said, he should be disqualified for violating the oath.

She further said that it was a matter of great concern that as for accountability, the PM, some government functionaries, and party leaders had questioned the impartiality of the team probing the Panama Papers case. PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi, at a party meeting in Karachi, had even threatened the investigators that they and their families would face dire consequences for probing the Sharifs, in this matter separate representation of disqualification have been served to him, said the applicant.

She further said that the above approach, actions and inactions shall be entitled disqualification of Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif. She also pleaded the Speaker to move a reference before the SC and the LHC for initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the CM.