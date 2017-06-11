LAHORE - Thousands of PTI workers participated in intra party election on the first day of the voting on Saturday.

The election which started Friday midnight will be concluded Sunday midnight and around 2.7 million registered voters of Imran Khan’s party will use their right to vote one of two mandatory panals - Imran Khan led Insaf Panel and Naik Muhammad led Ehtisab Panel.

The PTI Election Commission re-drafted party’s constitution and developed software for intra-party election that gave registered voters just the two choices: panel 1 or 2. Chief election commissioner Azam Khan Sawati already announced that if any voter wrote anything else than the given two panels, his/her vote will be cancelled. The Insaf Panel includes all top office-bearers whose offices were dissolved to pave the way for the intra-party poll. They are Imran Khan (chairman), Shah Mahmood Qureshi (vice chairman), Jahangir Khan Tareen (secretary general), Dr Arif Alvi (Sindh president), Yar Muhammad Rind (Balochistan president), Ishaq Khan Khaqwani (south Punjab president), Abdul Aleem Khan (central Punjab president), Aamir Mahmood Kiyani (north Punjab president), Faizullah Kamoka (west Punjab president), Ali Amin Gandapur (KP south region president), Shah Farman (Peshawar region president), Mehmood Khan (Malakand region president), Zar Gul Khan (Hazara region president) and Raja Khurram Nawaz (Islamabad region president).

The Ehtesab Panel comprises Naik Muhammad Khan (chairman), Syed Aftab Shah (vice chairman), retired senator Dr Shahzad Waseem (secretary general), Raja Azhar Khan (Sindh president), Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardak (Balochistan president), Muhammad Ibrahim Khan (south Punjab president), Mansha Sindhu (central Punjab president), Yusaf Khattak (north Punjab president), retired Maj Abdul Rehman Rana (west Punjab president), Ziaullah Bangash (KP south region president), Syed Abdul Saboor Shah (Peshawar region president), Abdul Munim Khan (Malakand region president), Abdul Haque Khan (Hazara region president) and Raja Qaiser Ghaffar (Islamabad region president).