LAHORE - A meeting of the provincial cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday unanimously approved privatisation of Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Private Limited Company.

The meeting also approved establishment of Punjab Thermal Power Company Limited for new gas power project of 1200MW and names for the board of directors of the company. The company will be responsible for execution of the 1200MW gas power project.

The provincial cabinet also approved amendments to the Punjab Servants Housing Foundation Act 2004, 12th Schedule of Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965 and Punjab Zakat & Usher Act 2016. The report of the Punjab Pension Fund for June 30, 2013 was presented to the participants in the cabinet meeting and they gave approval for submission of this report to the Punjab Assembly. The meeting also approved amendment to the Weights and Measures International Enforcement Rules 1976 and measures for domestic borrowing.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that it was not government’s job to set up industries. He said that the government was just supposed to make policies to provide facilities to people. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2013 had promised the nation that he would end the energy crisis and the government was making efforts to achieve this goal. To fulfil this promise, he said, the Punjab government installed 100MW solar project at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur. He said this project was inaugurated in 2015 and it had earned a profit of more than Rs2 billion since. He said that now privatisation of this project had been decided with the approval of the provincial cabinet. He said that privatisation of this project would financially benefit the government. He said that investors had shown interest in this project and the entire process of its privatisation would be transparent. He said the auction process would be telecast live on TV.

The chief minister ordered formation of a cabinet steering committee on privatisation and said this committee would monitor all aspects of privatisation of this project. He said that privatisation of this project would be carried out in a professional manner. He said the solar power project was carried out in a very transparent manner from beginning till end and this model should be followed in every department and institution. He said that no country could make progress without transparency, professionalism and effective use of its human resource. He said that institutions should be strengthened to improve the system and ministers should enhance capacity of their departments. He said “we should transfer such legacy to our generations so that they feel proud of it”. The meeting praised the efforts of various departments involved in the privatisation process.

CM GREETS NATION

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the nation over inclusion of Pakistan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

In his message, the chief minister said that this was a matter of honour for the nation and the PML-N government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif deserved credit for it. He said that inclusion of Pakistan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation would strengthen Islamabad’s relations with regional countries. He said the platform of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation would be beneficial for regional cooperation.

‘PEOPLE OF SOUTH ARE CLOSE TO MY HEART’

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that people of southern Punjab were close to his heart.

Talking to provincial lawmakers from southern Punjab, the chief minister said the Punjab government had earmarked record funds for the ongoing and new projects in southern Punjab in the budget for the next financial year. He said that all resources would be provided by the PML-N government for the people of southern Punjab. He said that mega development projects had been launched in southern Punjab and he was personally monitoring progress on these projects.

OUR STAFF REPORTER