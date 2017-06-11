LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri is due to arrive in Pakistan this morning to participate in Minhajul Quran led religious activities of Ramazan.

He is reaching Lahore airport from Egypt through flight of Qatar airways. Dr Qadri was in Egypt for around three weeks. During his stay over there, he addressed different gatherings and held meeting with religious dignitaries.

He also faced some health complications during his stay in the Muslim country, according to a party leader. The PAT leader will stay in Pakistan for around 20 days. He is likely to leave country and go to Canada where he lives permanently soon after Eidul Fitr.

Minhaj is a sister organisation of PAT and it organises annual ‘Aitkaf City’ in Lahore during the holy month. Hundreds of Dr Qadri’s followers and faithful sit in the Aitkaf and listen to PAT chairman sermons. Since Dr Qadri is a known religious scholar, the main purpose of his arrival in Pakistan is to deliver speeches focusing on Islamic teachings. PAT spokesperson Noorullah Siddiqui said Dr Qadri will be briefed about Model Town case and political activities of PAT during his short stay in Pakistan.