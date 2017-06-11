LAHORE - Parts of the country, including Lahore, received rainfall of varying intensities on Saturday, disturbing routine life and causing inundation in urban areas, frequent outages and water shortage.

High velocity winds blew away signboards and uprooted several trees across the province, disrupting traffic flow on important inter and intra-city roads. Rainwater on roads and roadsides caused massive traffic jams in major cities, including Lahore. Windstorm and rain made power feeders trip and parts of big cities plunge into darkness. In Lahore, strong winds started blowing in the afternoon, making at least 180 LESCO feeders to trip. More than two dozen LESCO feeders could not be restored until late on Saturday night when this report was filed.

Heavy rain followed the high velocity winds, turning roads and streets into lakes and ponds. As a result, motorists and pedestrians suffered. Roads along the under-construction Orange Line Metro Train were worst affected by the downpour. Several incidents of motorcycle skidding were reported in parts of the city.

Windstorm and rain made the weather pleasant in the evening. Maximum and minimum temperatures in the city were recorded at 39 and 24 degree Celsius, respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 40 per cent.

According to experts, shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and is likely to persist over the next couple of days.

The Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain/windstorm for Lahore over the next couple of days. Also, it has forecast rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds at isolated places in Bannu, Kohat, Sargodha, Dera Ismail Khan, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

IQTIDAR GILANI