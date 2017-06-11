LAHORE - Old Ravians and philanthropists donated Rs15.7 million to the Government College University Lahore Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) at the Annual Scholarship Distribution and Fundraising Dinner 2017.

This amount will be used to provide scholarships to university’s financially-challenged students.

Eminent nuclear scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand was the chief guest at the ceremony where donors were invited to meet the students who would benefit from their donations.

Speaking on the occasion, GCU-EFT Executive Committee Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt said the trust awarded scholarships worth Rs12.29 million to university’s 447 financially-challenged students this year. He said that 41 golden scholarships covered university fee and hostel expenses. He said the trust had awarded Rs58.6 million scholarships to 1,746 students since 2009. Dr Samar Mubarakmand said he was pleased to see Old Ravians contributing to education for the younger generation. He said the GCU Endowment Fund was a role model for other educational institutions.