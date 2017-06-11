LAHORE - Saeed Ahmad Naz is among the most renowned calligraphers of Pakistan known for his intricate curlicues and standout designs.

Born in Sheikhupura in 1965, he stands at the pinnacle in the art of calligraphy.

His father Hafiz Abdul Sattar Azhar had designed many excellent pieces of calligraphy which greatly inspired Ahmad Naz.

Ahmad gradually refined his art which also raised his urge to attain mastery in it. He represented Pakistan in calligraphy competition held in Turkey.

In a calligraphy completion held in Malaysia he stood 4th position. His work has been appreciated by leading personalities which includes Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, President Mamnoon Hussain, Ziaul Haq and many others.

Ahmad is determined to excel himself further in this art and earn respect to the country.