LAHORE­ - City police yesterday threw a massive security blanket across Lahore with heavy deployment around worship places during Friday prayers.

A police spokesman said that at least 6000 police were deployed on security duties at Masajids and Imambargahs during Friday prayers on the orders of capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains.

“All divisional police officers visited Mosques and other holy places to ensure security arrangements and the officers of Dolphin force and Police Response Unit patrolled on the main roads of the city,” the police spokesman said.

In Lahore, police security has been heightened in the wake of recent terror attacks and heavy police contingents are guarding key government installations.

In a press statement last night, CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains said that the Lahore police were applying all possible resources to secure the lives and assets of the citizens and all the officers and Jawans are playing significant role in the war against terrorism. “Public assistance plays basic role in war against national evils. Police and public jointly ruined the filthy intentions of the terrorists on the event of PSL and (police and public) will remain together in all the expeditions against terrorism. The measures against terrorism from police are being appreciated by both the government as well as public.”

Drive against wrong parking

Chief traffic officer Rai Ejaz Ahmed on Friday ordered his force to take strict action against drivers in case of wrong parking on city roads. The officer said that since wrong parking cause hurdles in the movement of vehicular traffic therefore, strict action should be taken against the violators. The traffic wardens were directed to check wrong parking on bust roads, markets, bazaars and at public places. The CTO further said that the traffic laws enforcement campaign has also been intensified to ensure the use of seatbelts and helmets as part of the road safety measures. The officer appealed to the motorists and motorcyclists to prove themselves as law-abiding citizens by following the traffic rules and guidelines.

SSP Rai Ejaz Ahmed also that the campaign regarding the use of helmet and seatbelt was accelerated and all the traffic officers were directed to strictly ensure the use of helmet and seatbelts.