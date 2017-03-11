LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday talked to a delegation led by Chairman Health Impact Committee of Abraaj Group Sir David Nicholson in which improvement in the healthcare system, training of doctors and coordination for the diagnose of diseases was discussed.

In the meeting Abraaj Group expressed interest in the cooperation with the Punjab government.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab government has taken comprehensive steps for the improvement of healthcare system. He said that provision of the best facilities to the common man is the top priority of the Punjab government and getting best medical facilities is the basic right of every citizen. He said support has been sought from every place for the improvement of the healthcare system and an effective regulatory system is vital for the improvement in the healthcare system. He said the provincial government is responsible for providing standardised medical facility to the people and the Punjab government with cooperation of the Indus Hospital has outsourced the management of various hospitals and this model is very successful.

He said for further improvement in the healthcare system more steps will be taken with the cooperation of the Abraaj Group. He said the officials of the Health Department with the cooperation of the Abraaj Group will make the future plan. He said the Punjab government has made a plan to provide CT scan machines to DHQ hospitals and companies providing these machines will be responsible for operating them.

Abraaj Global Healthcare CEO Khawar Mannan gave a briefing on the international activities of the group and expressed his resolve to work with the Punjab government.

Experts from Abraaj Group, provincial ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, and concerning officials and medical experts were also present on the occasion.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan belongs to us all as such work should be done jointly for its development and progress. In order to promote and strengthen ties and brotherhood, Punjab has opened its door to the people of all provinces.

Today students from all provinces are getting benefits from the exemplary educational projects of Punjab, the chief minister said while talking to a PML-N delegation. He said it was heartening that students from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are benefitting from education programmes of the Punjab government and are getting education in the best institutions of the province.

CM reviews kidney

institute’s progress

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday visited the site for Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute and reviewed progress of the construction work.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction with the speed of the work on the project. He had informal conversation with labourers working at the site.

Addressing labourers, he said all labourers are working on the project of the national interest and their role will be remembered. He said he is pleased to see that work on the project is continued round-the-clock. He was given briefing on the project.

Shehbaz Sharif also visited the under construction hepatitis clinic at the site for the institute. He said hepatitis clinic will be inaugurated during the current month and such clinics will also be established in other districts.

The chief minister was given a comprehensive briefing on the site.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute is unique institute and this will be the state of the art institute in South Asia. He said poor and needy patients of kidney and liver will be provided free of the cost top quality medical treatment in the institute.

He said work on the institute will be completed at the fast track and the first phase of the project will be completed during the current year and provision of the medical aid will be started. He said the Punjab government has provided all funds for project and this institute will be made an independent trust.

He said this institute will get prominent place in the field of medical research and the best human resource will be recruited for this project. He directed the DG PHA to make best landscaping of the project and make it the green project. He said provision of the best quality medical aid is the responsibility of the government and billions of rupees are being spent on the health sector.

Provincial Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique, Khwaja Imran Nazeer, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman of Abraaj Group Health Fund Impact Committee Sir David Nicholson, members of a Korean company and concerning officials and experts were also present on the occasion.