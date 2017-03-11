LAHORE - Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Nizamuddin has said that indigenous innovative products must be commercialised for the benefit of our society. He was addressing the concluding ceremony of 6th invention to innovation summit at Al Raazi Hall. PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Executive Director Akhwat Foundation Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Institute for Research Promotion CEO Abid Sherwani, Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt, Director Office of Research,

Innovation and Commercialization Prof Dr Tahir Jamil, scientists, researchers, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

In his address, Dr Nizamuddin said that there was abundance of resources in Pakistan that must be utilized in right manner. He said that the innovative products of students must be commercialised in order to encourage them.

He lauded PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir on taking good initiatives for the betterment of the university just in two months. PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that the summit had provided a platform for industrialists and academia to work together. He said that such programs would be organized in future. Dr Amjad Saqib said that entrepreneurship created opportunities for everyone.

Dr Tahir Jamil said that in the two-day summit, 200 posters, 50 presentations and 80 stalls were exhibited. Later, prizes were distributed among winners of the summit.

Meanwhile, Punjab University students including Hammas and Ahmad Gulzar have shown outstanding performance in bilingual declamation contest organized at University of Engineering & Technology Kala Shah Kaku Campus and won Team Trophy along with a sum of Rs 10,000.