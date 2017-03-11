LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Friday, bringing back chill in weather. Overcast conditions, rains, continuously blowing winds and isolated hailstorm caused considerable decrease in the mercury level during the day and at nighttime.

In Lahore, scattered drizzle, hailstorm in Wahga areas and continuously blowing cold breeze decreased temperature, making weather chilly during the daytime and at night. Maximum and minimum temperature in the City was recorded at 23 degree Celsius and 09C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 71 at per cent.

Like the last couple of days, massive traffic jams were witnessed on important City arteries due to inundation of rainwater on roadsides and slippery conditions. Roads along the route of under construction Orange Line Metro Train, Canal Bank Road, The Mall, Ferozepur Road and Sir Agha Khan Road were the worst affected areas. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the City.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday morning.

The local meteorological department has forecast rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over the hills) with gusty winds at scattered places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions and Islamabad during the next 24 hours. A few hailstorms may occur during the period. Dust raising winds are likely to blow in Sindh and Balochistan.