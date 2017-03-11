LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday directed the ministry of interior and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to submit replies in a petition challenging cancellation of national identity card and Form-B of Pakhtun family living in Lahore.

Justice Shahid Hameed Dar of the LHC passed the order on a petition moved by Wali Muhammad Khan, a resident of Qila Lahore. The petitioner through his counsel Advocate Ch Shoaib Saleem argued that Nadra issued an order on Feb 2, 2017 and cancelled Form-B of his two daughters Saima, 9, and Afia 4. He said Nadra also cancelled his identity card.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that the family of his client had been living in Pakistan since 1947 but even then his family was being victimised. He stated that many of his elders were pensioners and tax payer citizens. He said that Nadra had declared his family a non-resident family. He said the authority did not issue such orders for other three minors which was surprising. He prayed that impugned order of Nadra be set aside for being illegal and against the fundamental rights. The court adjourned hearing until April 4.

Govt given last chance in Pemra chief case

The Lahore High Court Friday gave last chance to the federal government to submit reply in a petition challenging appointment of Absar Alam as chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the order on petition moved by Advocate Azhar Siddique. The judge took notice of delay on behalf of the federal government and directed the law officer to submit reply regarding the stance of Pemra about the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter in question.

Earlier, a law officer on behalf of the federal government pleaded the court to give some time to submit reply to which the petitioner’s counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique objected saying that the government intentionally wanted to delay the proceedings.

The counsel for the petitioner had submitted that the appointment of Absar Alam was a clear case of nepotism and violation of merit on part. The government filled permanent post of Pemra chairman with a temporary appointment, he said. He quoted the judgments of the SC in which contractual appointments on permanent posts were barred.

He further stated that the respondent chairman was drawing additional benefits instead of fixed package including Rs 600,000 salary along with perks and privileges.

He prayed that record of Pemra chairman’s appointment as well as remuneration and other facilities being enjoyed by the respondent be summoned. He also prayed that his appointment be set aside for being in violation of merit.