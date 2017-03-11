LAHORE - The Nazaria Pakistan Trust will organise a sitting on “Objectives Resolution-Importance and Purpose” on Saturday (today). NPT Chairman Rafique Tarar will preside while former president LHC Bar Pir Syed Kalim Ahmad Khursheed will be the key speaker.

Workshop

LAHORE - A two-day workshop on “High Performance Energy Efficient Building Design and Construction” was held by Department of Architectural Engineering and Design University of Science and Technology Lahore in collaboration with Auburn University of Alabama USA at UET main campus. Chairman Department of Architectural Engineering and Design Prof. Dr. Muhammad Arif Khan, Prof. Dr. Sabahat Arif and Dr. Salman Azhar were organizers of the event. The objectives of the workshop were to facilitate design and construction of light-performance, energy efficient buildings and homes in Pakistan and retrofit existing building through capacity building of academia and industry in research, education and practice.

Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mehr Ijaz Achalana as chief guest said while talking to attendees of workshop that Energy efficient policy and planning may be adopted to cater down the crisis and for flourishing the country’s economy.