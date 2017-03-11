LAHORE - Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana Friday said that the Punjab government was performing better compared to the governments in other provinces.

Talking to a group of journalists at the Governor House, he said that good governance remained hallmark of the PML-N governments since 2008.

The governor said that people would vote for the political parties keeping in view their record of service delivery to the masses. He was confident that PML-N will win the next elections as governments in other provinces had not performed better compared to the Punjab government.

Rajwana said PML-N government was committed to providing relief to the people who will vote it to power again in the coming elections on the basis of its performance.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was concerned about issues public concern and was in constant touch with the Punjab chief minister to ensure that benefits of good governance and improved economy reach the common man. He said government was attaching utmost importance to end energy crisis and resolve the issues of health and education.

Talking about government’s initiatives taken in the south Punjab, the governor said that it had undertaken several development projects in the area since assuming power.

“Currently, the government is focusing on the provision of clean drinking water to the people in southern districts. Previously, it had completed the projects like metro bus and established universities in Multan and DG Khan besides setting up hospitals in the remote areas like Muzaffargarh”, he enumerated some of the works undertaken by the present government. He also mentioned ‘Kissan Package’ under which the government had reduced the prices of agriculture inputs apart from providing cheap electricity for tube-wells.

Meanwhile, addressing the founder’s day ceremony of Aitcheson College, Lahore, the governor said that government had ensured admission of students in premier educational institutions purely on merit. “There would be no compromise on merit”, he said, adding that he was promoting merit in his capacity as chancellor of the universities.

The governor said that both the federal and Punjab government were determined to attach utmost priority to the education. For this purpose, he added, the government had made significant increase in the education budget.