LAHORE - The disable persons can join any of the Central Superior Services (CSS) occupational groups now.

Earlier, CSS Rule 9 (ii) limited their choice to only four designated CSS groups.

In a 30-page detailed judgment, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah yesterday struck down this rule for being unconstitutional.

Differently-abled Faisal Majeed and Muhammad Yousaf, undeterred by bilateral blindness they are suffering from, secured 12th and 22nd positions respectively in CSS exams of 2014.

Muhammad Yousaf wanted to be posted with Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) while Faisal Majeed opted for Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

Despite being entitled to the services on merit in Punjab quota, the Federal Public Service Commission deprived them of their right and asked them to opt for Information Group.

They challenged the decision, saying that it was violation of the fundamental rights and sheer violation of the Constitution, 1973.

The CJ ordered the federal government to allocate two seats to the petitioners in the FSP at the earliest.

“And if no such posts are available the respondents are directed to create two new posts to adjust the petitioners to uphold their fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution and to redress the unconstitutional deprivation they have faced since 2014,” the CJ added.

The court also directed the government to move to a more inclusive policy observing that “While Rule 9 (ii) has been struck down, the federal government is free to formulate rules to offer all or any occupational services to persons with disabilities in all Pakistan service, after thoroughly assessing the possibility of providing reasonable accommodation.”

It ordered that the rules be formulated before the next CSS competitive examinations so that citizens who suffer from disabilities are mainstreamed and given a fair chance to become a part of All Pakistan Service.

The court chided the federal government, observing: “The present case reflects of an insensitive government, especially when it has ratified the Convention in 2011. The federal government has failed to show that efforts were made to mainstream disable persons into CSS. It also failed to explain why four particular occupational groups have been selected for persons with disabilities.”

It added: “It is not the case of the federal government that reasonable accommodation cannot be provided or that it is disproportionate, or burdensome or expensive. In fact, the record that the federal government has never thought of mainstreaming such persons or opening the CSS to such persons.”

FIDA HUSSNAIN