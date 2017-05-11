LAHORE - City traffic police department and the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to build three state-of-the-art schools in Lahore.

The initiative will help train a large number of unemployed youth, officials say. At least 7000 drivers will be trained through modern gadgets in these schools.

The MoU was signed by chief traffic officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed and Chairman Tevta Irfan Qaiser Sheikh during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Police officer Rai Ijaz said that CTPL and Tevta signed a memo which would not only provide employment opportunities to the youth but also it would encourage the people to follow traffic laws and rules. After getting training from Driving Schools, unemployed youth would be able to get jobs at multinational companies and banks, the CTO said.

He said that CTPL and Tevta would provide best employment opportunities by building driving schools at three different locations in Lahore. Women should step forward in this profession so that they can contribute in the economic growth of the country alongside men, the officer observed.

According to a police spokesman, people can get information regarding admissions in driving school by dialing helpline 15. There are no restrictions in age and education to get admission in driving schools.

The persons aged 18 to 50 are eligible to apply for admissions in driving school. On this occasion, Chairman Tevta Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that CTPL and Tevta worked hard to prepare this MoU so that the unemployed youth can get jobs opportunities. He further added that the multinational companies’ transports plying on the roads created great opportunities for trained drivers but due to the lack of authorized driving training institutions our educated youth cannot get employment that’s why it is decided with the collaboration of CTPL to build such driving schools.

Meanwhile, umbrellas and water bottles were distributed among traffic wardens at Qurban Police Lines on Wednesday. Pakistan Red Crescent provided umbrellas and water bottles to the traffic officers who are serving people on city roads amid scorching heat. The CTO thanked Pakistan Red Crescent for extending support to his department.