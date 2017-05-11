LAHORE - A judicial magistrate Wednesday granted three-day physical remand to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of a man for allegedly being agent of the accused group involved in kidney transplant scandal.

FIA officials produced Abdul Majeed before Judicial Magistrate Farooq Sohal and submitted that the accused was arrested on the information provided by Dr Fawad Mumtaz, one of the prime suspects of the scandal. They told the court that the suspect was agent of Dr Fawad Mumtaz and used to ‘hunt’ foreign clients for organ transplantation. The investigation officer said that the suspect had disclosed during initial investigation that a UAE based client Rashid died due to operation for kidney transplant carried out by Dr Mumtaz.

The officials requested the court to grant physical remand of the suspect for further investigation. At this, the judicial magistrate remanded the suspect into FIA custody for three days.

Four accused including Dr Fawad Mumtaz, Dr Altamash Kharal, Umar Draz and Muhammad Shahzad are already under FIA custody over the charges of unlawful business of kidney transplant.