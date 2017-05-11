LAHORE - Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that women education is the easiest route to the development of any nation.

He was addressing 13th convocation as the chief guest at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Wednesday. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif are determined to promote education and have therefore, doubled the amount of budget for this sector.

Record 3702 graduates of BS, MS/MPhil, Pharm-D and PhD of the Batch 2016 were given degrees. Roll of honour was awarded to 320 students and 71 students got the gold medals.

The minister lauded Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar performance, saying LCWU has grown rapidly under her supervision.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, in her report, informed governor that the university is pursuing its path to be amongst the top ranking universities globally. Provincial minister for disaster management and a good number of the members of the provincial and district assemblies graced the occasion.