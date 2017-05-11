LAHORE - A man Wednesday moved a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking directions for Garden Town police for recovery of his missing son.

Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Kahror Pakka, moved the petition through his counsel Advocate Hayat Kalasan saying that his son Farooq went missing three months ago from Garden Town police’ precinct. He alleged that Sheikh Hussnain, owner of a local franchise in Barkat Market, and Amir Mahmood, its manager were involved in abduction of his son as some unknown persons abducted his son on behest of these people. He said he approached the police station concerned for recovery of his son but in vain. Instead of recovering him, the police was threatening him and his family of dire consequences, the petitioner said. He prayed the court to order Garden Town SHO for recovery of his son.

Later talking to reporters, Iqbal said his son went missing but Garden Town SHO had threatened him of dire consequences rather than taking action for his recovery. He said his fault was that he was a poor. He said that he had filed the petition for recovery of his son but alleged that as he came out of the courtroom after attending proceedings of his son’s case, Garden Town police station SHO Javed Gujjar threatened him of dire consequences over pursing the case of his son.

“I came from Kahror Pakka to attend this case of my son who went missing in Lahore,” said Iqbal adding that “SHO threatened him that he would pick up my family, I don’t understand”. According to the litigant, his son Farooq was a regional sales officer at a local franchise in Barkat Market. He was there for over three years. But over the dispute of his salary and payments, his son was abducted, he stated while tears were rolling down on his cheeks. The litigant said he did not know whereabouts of his son who came in Lahore for earning livelihood for the family.

He said he had moved an application to CCPO Lahore to take action against the Garden Town SHO for threatening him and his family and sought registration of case against him.

The court would resume hearing on May 12.