LAHORE - Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javed and Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed chaired a meeting Wednesday to review arrangements for setting up 31 Ramzan Bazaars in different areas by May 24.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), assistant commissioners, MOs of Metropolitan Corporation, TMOs and officers of market committee, LWMC, Civil Defense, Industries, Livestock, Parking Company and Police attended the meeting.

The lord mayor and the DC stressed the need of close liaison among all departments for achieving the objective of provision of quality eatables to the consumers at affordable rates. They directed following SOPs formed by the Punjab government for such makeshift markets.

Later, officers of various departments briefed the participants about their plans for these bazaars.