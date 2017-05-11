Lahore - Noted politicians of Gujrat called on PML-Q leaders Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Ch Wajahat Hussain at their residence Wednesday and announced joining hands with them.

According to a press release, Ch Bashir Ahmad and Ch Basharat ended their 50-year political affiliation with PML-N.

They joined the PML-Q along with Ch Mushtaq, Ch Ashraf Mithu, Ch Nazir Mithu, Ch Asghar, Ch Safdar Baloch, Ch Mohammad Ashraf, Ch Mohammad Asghar, Ch Mohammad Ilyas and Ch Jabbar.

On the occasion former MPA Abdullah Yousuf, Ch Mohammad Inayat, Ch Mohammad Akram, Ch Shakeel, Ch Aftab Sarwar were also present.

Welcoming them to the party, Elahi said the newcomer would play their part in serving the people and the cause. Bashir said they have trust on the leadership of Ch Shujat Hussain as they would safeguard the honour of Gujrat.