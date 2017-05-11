LAHORE - Punjab governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has summoned the Punjab Assembly to meet on May 19 (Friday) at the Assembly chambers.
Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal would chair the 29th session of the Assembly which is likely to continue for one week. Punjab governor will summon the budget session separately if the federal government decides to present its budget in the last week of May.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 11-May-2017 here.