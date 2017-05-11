Today

Exhibition

An exhibition of paintings titled “This tiny garden that we tend” starts at Taseer Art Gallery. Artists Zahra Ahsan and Haider Ali Ashraf paintings are on the display. The exhibition will continue till May 13, 2017.

IN COMING DAYS

n 6th All Pakistan Literary Festival

Promoting the literature has always been the tradition of UET Literary Society. Preserving these traditions, UET Literary Society is going to organize an Astonishing event for the Literature Lovers, “6th All Pakistan Literature Festival” from May 11 – May 12 from 9 AM to May 12 at 5 PM, UET Literary Society. University Of Engineering & Technology.

LoL Lahore

Media Reges & Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop cordially presents "Lol Lahore" which is first ever multi-performance standup comedy event of the year which will force you to burst into laughter’. Come and ensure your presence with the best company you have. "Real Lahore Walay" from May 19 to May 20 at 7 pm to 10 pm at Lahore Arts Council, The Mall.

Jewellery Launch

You are cordially invited to the store launch of Haroon Sharif Jewellers at Emporium Mall. Haroon Sharif Jewlellers latest debut collection is not to be missed featuring the most exquisite Italian designs that depicts classic designs with signature elements realted to style and elegance. Black Carpet: 5pm onwards. An Events by Bilal Mukhtar Events & PR on May 11, 2017.