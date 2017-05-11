LAHORE - After a hot day till evening on Wednesday, windstorm and rains decreased the intensity of heat in parts of the province including Lahore by lowering mercury during the night.

Strong winds and rainfall of varying intensities provided relief to the heat stricken people in plains by decreasing temperature. Windstorm and rains caused tripping of feeders of various electric supply companies, plunging parts of province in darkness.

In Lahore, strong winds started blowing at around 10:30pm that followed by scattered rains. Continuously blowing winds and rains caused considerable decrease in temperature, making weather pleasant. Winds and rains caused tripping of around 100 Lesco feeders, putting major portion of Lahore in darkness. Over a dozen Lesco feeders could not be restored even till filing of this report late night.

Prior to the rains, the City sizzled in severe heat wave with large scale outages and water shortage adding to the woes of heat stricken people.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 40 degree Celsius and 25C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 29 per cent.

According to the experts, shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during the next few days.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next couple of days. However, rain dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Quetta, Zhob, Makran, Sukkar, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, DG Khan, DI Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.