LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said public service is the pivot of PML-N politics.

“Our government has been engaged in selfless service for the past last four years,” he told lawmakers Iffat Liaqat and Asghar Ali Manda at a meeting. “We have given priority to national development at every step. He said the political elements obstructing the development projects of public benefit are doing enmity with the people and the conscious people have fully recognized such elements. The people will reject the elements impeding the development process through sit-ins in the elections of 2018.