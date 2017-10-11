LAHORE - A UN summit has nodded to appoint a retired Pakistani vice chancellor as focal person for the Rohingya University being established for United Nations peace studies.

The major campus of the varsity would be set up in Dubai and Rohingya Holocaust International Digital Repository in Singapore.

It was agreed upon at an inter-regional 'UN Peace & Non-Violence Summit' organised by postdoctoral academicians that passed various resolutions, including instituting the Rohingya University for UN Peace Studies.

Just before the UN Human Rights Council concluded in Geneva, the above mentioned resolutions were passed. It is not yet clear as to who would fund the new university, the UN, Islamic organisations or Islamic countries.

University of Sargodha (UoS) former VC Dr Akram is the man who would be posted focal person for the new university.

Reportedly, the name of Prof Dr Akram Chaudhary was agreed upon for the International Provost while names of Dr Syed Hussain Shah Jillani, Justice (r) Dr SS Paru and Dr Abu Said Ahmad Fraz were projected as chief patrons of the university.

When contacted, Dr Akram said he was never a candidate for the slot he was being offered at the newly established varsity.