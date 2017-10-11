LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan has said that every possible step should be taken to arrest criminals who have fled abroad .

The police chief strictly directed the officers to ensure arrest of the criminals involved in high profile cases and those who fled abroad. The IGP said that red-warrants should be taken for the arrest of these criminals so that they could be brought back. He said that it was the foremost duty of police to protect lives and properties of citizens. He said that standard of investigation should be improved so that criminals could be brought to book through courts. The police chief expressed these views while addressing a video-link conference at the Central Police Office on Tuesday. The regional and district police officers attended the parley through video-link. Additional IGs Ejaz Hussain Shah, Amjad Javaid Saleemi, Hussain Asgher, Muhammad Tahir, Faisal Shahkar, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Mohsin Hassan Butt, DIG Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh and DIG Aamir Zulfiqar Khan were also present on this occasion.

Appreciated

The provincial police chief also appreciated the efforts of Faisalabad RPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana and district police officers of Mianwali, Vehari, Jhang, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Chiniot, Khanewal, Layyah, Mandi Bahaudin, Lodhran and Toba Tek Singh for showing excellent performance in crime control and arrest of criminals in their respective regions and districts.

Arif Nawaz said that police torture and death in custody should not be tolerated and officials involved in any such incident should be taken to task. He said that display of arms should not be allowed at any cost and strict action should be taken against the violators irrespective of their status.

The IGP said that strict action must be taken against drug peddlers, gamblers and prostitution dens. He directed the officers that search, sweep and combing operations should be carried out in the search of most wanted criminals. The police chief said that IT projects, particularly front desks in the province, were not only providing facilities to citizens but also improving the police performance. The IGP directed all RPOs and DPOs to complete ACRs of their subordinates by end of October. He said letters of displeasure would be served to those officers who would fail to comply with the directions.