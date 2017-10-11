Marking Mental Health Day

Like other parts of the globe, World Mental Health Day was observed across the country Tuesday. The day is commemorated globally on October 10 under different themes to raise awareness about mental health issues and mobilising efforts in support of better health. This year, WMHD theme is mental health in the workplace. During adult lives, a large proportion of time is spent at work. Negative working environment may lead to physical and mental health problems, harmful use of substances or alcohol, absenteeism and lost productivity. Depression and anxiety are common mental disorders that have an impact on ability to work, and to work productively. Globally, more than 300 million people suffer from depression, the leading cause of disability. More than 260 million are living with anxiety disorders. Many of these people live with both. A recent WHO-led study estimates that depression and anxiety disorders cost the global economy $1 trillion each year in lost productivity. In Lahore, seminars, workshops and walks were arranged to mark the day. Punjab Institute of Mental Health arranged a walk and awareness workshop to mark the day. The walk started from PIMH and culminated outside Jillani Park. Speaking on the conclusion of walk, Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq said that taking care of psycho patients was collective responsibility of the society. He said the government has enhanced facilities for treatment of mentally retorted people at district headquarters level. Appreciating the services of doctors, nurses and paramedics of PIMH, he said that it was great service to humanity and a real worship. The minister also inaugurated the exhibition of paintings and handicrafts prepared by the inmates of the rehabilitation center. He appreciated the artistic skills of the patients and gave Rs10 thousand cash prize to them from own pocket. –Staff Reporter

Breast cancer awareness drive in full swing

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) carries out an awareness campaign in October every year to raise awareness about breast cancer and importance of early detection of the disease. SKMCH&RC has once again launched its breast cancer awareness campaign nationwide and it is in full swing nowadays. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women all around the world and one out of every nine women suffers from this type of cancer. In Pakistan, breast cancers account for 40,000 deaths every year. However, early detection and improved treatment is the only way which can reduce the number of mortalities by 90% and this can be achieved by creating widespread awareness about breast cancer. A wide number of activities, events and awareness sessions at female colleges, universities and corporate sector organisations are being organised by the hospital. Famous showbiz celebrities like Mahira Khan and Maya Ali and international Pakistani cricketer Sana Mir are also playing their role as ambassadors for Shaukat Khanum Breast Cancer Awareness campaign. They will be visiting different colleges and universities to raise awareness about breast cancer and importance of early detection. In this connection, an event will be held on Thursday at the hospital. A large number of women college students are expected to attend this event where they will be educated about causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer by a team of SKMCH&RC oncologists. Film star Maya Ali and international cricketer Sana Mir will be chief guests on the occasion. Like previous year, a mammography mobile unit will be visiting colleges and universities to perform free mammography screening of women.–PR

Girls outshine boys in Inter Part-I exams

The BISE has announced annual results of intermediate Part-I examination 2017. The succesful cadidates are 54.81 percent. Girls outshined boys with 63.15 pass percentage . The total 81,396 candidates passed with 54.81 percent. Lahore Board Chairman Professor Ismail Mohammad Chaudhry said that the vision of the chief minister to provide transparent and timely examination results. The Controller of Examination Board and other officials were present. Meanwhile, detailed results have been posted on the board website www.biselahore.com. –Staff Reporter