LAHORE - Lawyers on Tuesday observed a partial strike at the lower courts of the provincial capital to condemn the murder of a lawyer, his wife and son in Ferozwala police precincts.

A gunman killed Rauf Ahmad Thakur, his wife Abida Perveen and son Saram in Sheikhupura. Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has taken notice and sought reports from IGP, RPO and DPO of Sheikhupura district.

The lawyers, on the call of Punjab Bar Council, observed the strike at the lower courts. They expressed serious concerns over poor law and order situation and raised the demand for justice.

The lawyers appeared before the courts in matters of urgent nature. Most of the time, they stayed at their chambers to record protest. A large number of cases were adjourned to the next dates.

According to police, the couple tied the knot against the will of their parents and lawmen were investigating if the in-laws of deceased lawyer were involved in the killing of family.