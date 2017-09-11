LAHORE - Central leader of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (Workers), Naheed Khan has made a prediction that stalwarts of the big political parties would be defeated in the NA-120 by-polls.

Addressing corner meetings at Janaz Gah, Mozang, Karim Park and Islampura on Sunday, she said people were now aware of their political rights and will cast their votes keeping their eyes on their own future.

Ex-senator Dr Safdar Abbasi, ex-MPA Sajida Mir, Sardar Hur Bukhari, Ibn-e-Rizvi, Aamna Zaidi, Saleem Khan, Waseem Khan and other party workers were also present on this occasion.

She urged the people to vote for Sajida Mir who had a history of political for democracy and civil rights. Naheed believed that 98 percent suppressed classes of the society would come forward to defeat the two percent political elite ruling this country since the last seven decades.

She expressed her optimism that the people of this constituency would cast their vote in the coming by-polls keeping in view the integrity and honesty of the candidates.

Abbasi said it was time for the common people to show maturity by choosing the honest candidates. He claimed his party was getting overwhelming response from the voters during door to door campaign.

He also criticised the government for what he called pathetic sanitation conditions, improper road infrastructure, and unavailability of clean drinking water and below the average medical and educational facilities in the constituency.

NA-120 candidate in by-polls, Sajida Mir said she had been struggling hard for the supremacy of the democracy throughout her life. “When I was a sitting MPA in Punjab Assembly, I always raised my voice in favor of the people,” she added.