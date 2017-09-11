LAHORE - The Aalmi Chaddar Orh Tehrik (ACOT), headed by Pir Kabir Ali Shah, resolved on Sunday to launch a special campaign to persuade the women legislators to wear hijab (veil).

At a conference on the Hijab Day at Alhamra Art Centre, the participants demanded that women anchors should be allowed to present their shows when properly covered. Also, they said, the parliament should pass legislation and Pemra should issue orders to all TV channels in this regard.

Various resolutions passed by the participants demanded that female students should be barred from using cell phones in their educational institutions; male members of official delegations should be disallowed to shake hands with female hosts during their visits abroad; laws should be framed to discourage vulgarity at beauty parlours; Indian plays and films should be discouraged in Pakistan as they are like dangerous infectious diseases. ACOT has so far distributed veils among 750,000 women and Pir Kabir Ali Shah is determined to continue the mission till the country is a true mirror of an Islamic society.

A resolution expressed serious concern over the silence of the OIC, UN and world human rights organisations over the persecution of Kashmiri and Rohingya Muslims.

It said that ACOT would hold protest demonstrations in front of the OIC and UN offices to awaken their conscience.

Justices (r) Ahmed Farooq Sheikh and Mian Nazir Akhtar Ghazi, former LHCBA president Muhammad Shafqat Chauhan and Khateeb Data Darbar Masjid Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Syed Sibtain Haider Gilani and Syed Ahmed Mustafain Haider Gilani were among the speakers.