LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, taking notice of media reports regarding increase in prices of vegetables, has directed the Provincial Cabinet Committee on Price Control to take steps for bringing prices under control. In the instructions issued from London on Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif said the cabinet committee, and the departments concerned should take immediate steps to bring the prices at moderate level. The CM said hike in prices of some vegetables especially tomatoes and onion was unacceptable. “People cannot be left at the mercy of profiteers,” he added. Shehbaz said that interest of people is very dear to him and he will protect the public interest at every cost.–Handout