LAHORE - A 23-year-old man was crushed to death by a train in the Raiwind police precincts on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as Muhammad Adil, a resident of Buchayki. An eyewitness told the police that the man was trying to cross the railways track and a train ran over him all of sudden. As a result, he died instantly. The body was later handed over to the family. Meanwhile, two bodies of men, aged 40 and 35, were recovered from Muslim Town and Mozang police areas respectively.

Police were yet to ascertain the identities of the dead. The bodies were moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police were investigating the deaths.