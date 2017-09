LAHORE: A special sitting on the 69th death anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, will be held at Nazaria Pakistan Trust and Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam today.

Quran Khawani and prayers will be offered for the soul of Pakistan’s founding father who left the world in 1948, only a year after the country got independence. –Staff Reporter