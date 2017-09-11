LAHORE - Tehreek e Labbaik Ya Rasoolullah (PBUH) staged a protest at Faisal Chowk against the brutalities committed against the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Islami Tehreek Talba organised an All Parties Conference on Rohingya crisis which saw a good number of political, religious and student organisations in attendance.

Ghulam Abbas Siddiqui chaired the conference while JUI (S), Qaumi Zuban Tehreek, Almi Khatm e Nubuwwat, Milli Muslim League, MSF (Q), Anjuman Talba Islam, JTI and some other parties’ representatives participated in the conference.

They pledged to protect the Muslim community facing brutalities in the Southeast Asian country. They said that it was an attack on the entire Ummah. They criticised the US and India for knitting conspiracies against Muslims.

Announcing to start a vibrant movement on the social media, they also demanded to establish international commission to probe the matter of genocide of Muslims in Myanmar. They also demanded of the Islamic countries to expel the Myanmar ambassadors from their countries.

Moreover, Pakistan Welfare Society and Rickshaw drivers union also administered a rally showing solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims. The participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans against the Burmese rulers. They also shouted slogans in favour of the Muslim minority in the country, formerly known as Burma.