LAHORE - The director general of Lahore Development Authority has dismissed eight officials for involvement in commercialisation of several properties without depositing requisite fee.

The eight officials cost more Rs160 million to the authority.

The dismissed officials include Deputy Director (Town Planning) Malik Ghulam Asghar, Computer Officer Qurban Ali Naeem, four Data Entry Operators Sohail Iqbal, Asim Nauman Dar, Muhammad Usman Lateef and Nabeel Ahmed and two Junior Clerks Usman Farooq and Mehmood Miraj.

These officials were proceeded against under Peeda 2006 as they had been involved in facilitating illegal maneuvering of record and contacting property owners for receiving illegal gratification.

They managed to get undeposited challans verified and resultantly commercialization of several properties without payment of requisite fee in LDA exchequer.