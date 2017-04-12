LAHORE - A 40-year-old man was found shot dead at his house in the Factory Area police precincts on Tuesday. The body was moved for autopsy.

Police identified the victim as Malik Shahbaz, a resident of Firdous Park. Investigators said the father-of-two was shot in the head and chest. The father of deceased told the police that unidentified gunmen “forced their entry into the bedroom and fled after killing his son when Malik was sleeping”. He said: “no one heard the gunshots”.

Shahbaz had been working in Dubai as accountant for the last couple of years. He was living with his parents after he returned from Dubai.

Forensic experts also visited the house and collected evidences from the crime scene. A police officer said that a murder case was registered against unidentified gunmen on the complaint of Usman, a brother of the deceased. The police were investigating the murder case with no arrest made yet.