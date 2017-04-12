LAHORE - Without materialising his dream to change the ‘Thana Culture’, Punjab IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera has retired from service with only one feather in his cap: new police uniform.

On Tuesday, Additional IGP Arif Nawaz was assigned additional charge of the top provincial police office.

Even though Sukhera received a warm farewell from all walks of life, he may face many queries in his post retirement life.

Besides his success to invite the premier Nawaz Sharif in March in connection with digitization of police stations, he succeeded to invite Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to his office. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah commended modern technology by police and the IGP presented a memorable shield to the CJ.

Soon after taking charge as the IGP, Sukhera faced Model Town tragedy three years back. Later, judge Raja Muhammad Ajmal Khan passed orders on the application filed by Minhajul Quran Secretariat under sections 22-A, 22-B seeking registration of criminal case against the top police officers including former IGP Sukhera. 14 people were killed and 90 others were wounded in Model Town during clash with the police.

Other major incidents took place during his term include Kasur child sex abuse, and the massive operation against Chotoo gang. As the Punjab police failed to take a fight against the notorious gang, Pakistan Army stepped in to nab the militants.

Sukhera also faced severe criticism when he became one of the top police officers who got approved superior executive allowance of Rs 375,000 per month. The other officer was the Chief Secretary taking Rs400,000 per month. Moreover, the two also got approved full amenities even after they retire. It is yet unclear whether the outgoing IGP gets any lucrative slot after retirement or not as many of his predecessors did.